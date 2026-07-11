Memorial wall for victims of Volhynia massacre to be erected in Warsaw — Tusk

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. A memorial wall commemorating the victims of the Volhynia massacre will be erected in Warsaw, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has announced.

"We want to preserve the memory of each victim, their names and surnames. Therefore, a memorial wall will be erected in Warsaw with an Eternal Flame and the surnames of every found and identified victim of military actions in the 20th century in Ukraine," Tusk stated in a video address published on the pages of his chancellery on social networks.

The Polish Prime Minister emphasized that Ukraine must be ready to accept historical truth in order to join the EU.

Volhynia massacre

During World War II, the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN, recognized as extremist and banned in Russia), in cooperation with German intelligence agencies, launched a campaign against Soviet rule. In 1943, it established the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA, banned in Russia). Beginning in February 1943, Ukrainian nationalists launched a campaign to eliminate the Polish population of Volhynia. The campaign reached its peak on July 11, 1943, when OUN-UPA units attacked about 100 Polish settlements. About 100,000 people, mostly women, children, and the elderly, were killed. These events became known as the Volhynia massacre. In 2016, the Polish parliament recognized the Volhynia massacre as genocide against Poles, and in 2025, July 11 was designated a national day of remembrance.