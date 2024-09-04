Russia, Mongolia looking at expanding air service — minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia and Mongolia are looking at organizing additional flights from Ulaanbaatar to Russia’s Irkutsk and Krasnoyarsk and launching air service between Ulaanbaatar and Vladivostok, Russian Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov said.

"We have set this task at the level of transport ministries and our colleagues are now working on it. Not only flights between Ulaanbaatar and Moscow. We are discussing with the Mongolian side additional air flights to Irkutsk and Krasnoyarsk, as well as flights between Ulaanbaatar and Vladivostok," Kozlov, who is also a co-chair of the Russian-Mongolian intergovernmental commission, told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

He admitted however that Mongolia is not a very popular tourism destination for Russians, mainly due to insufficient direct flights.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential."

The EEF is one of the largest international conferences in Russia. It has been held in the Primorsky Region’s Russky Island in Vladivostok since 2015. The Forum is the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who decreed that the event be held annually.

The forum's objectives and goals include promoting the accelerated growth of Russia’s Far East region; assessing its potential for exports; expanding international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region; showcasing the investment appeal of the region, its steadily progressing territories, and the Vladivostok free port.

The Roscongress Foundation has served as the Forum’s organizer since 2016.

TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.