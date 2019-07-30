More than 230 houses flooded in nine communities in Russia’s Irkutsk Region

"233 houses are flooded in 9 communities, 516 people live there, including 94 children. <…> Heads and employees of the Ministry of Emergencies are inspecting the buildings," the service said.

TASS, July 30. The second wave of rain-provoked floods, which hit the Irkutsk Region, led to 233 residential buildings waterlogged in the Tulun district of the region, the 24-hour dispatch service of the region told TASS.

The second wave of rain-provoked floods in the town of Tulun resulted in the traffic shut down on the federal R255 highway again in the area around the bridge across the river and people being evacuated. The first flood wave, when the water level in the Iya River rose above 13 meters, 887 buildings were flooded and 835 people were evacuated. Currently, the water level in the river is 1087 centimeters with the critical point being 700 centimeters.

The powerful flood hit the Irkutsk Region in late June. Twenty-five people died, another seven are missing. Almost 11,000 residential buildings in 107 communities were flooded as well as 86 facilities of social importance and 49 sections of roads. The water damaged 22 road bridges. The consequences of the flood continue to be addressed in the affected areas.