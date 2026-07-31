Russian Railways to set new record for freight volumes with China in 2026 — CEO

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russian Railways plans to set a new record for freight volumes with China this year, Chief Executive Officer Oleg Belozerov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Meanwhile friendly countries now account for over 93% of our freight volume, with transport volumes with China growing. We set new records every year, thanks to the agreements you have reached growth is steady. This year we are seeing a 5.5% rise, meaning we plan to break the record once again," he said.

An increase of 3% is observed in shipments with Belarus, Belozerov said, adding that shipments with EAEU countries are also on the rise.

"At the same time, shipments with unfriendly countries are declining, and declining very sharply: shipments with Finland are down by almost 25%, and those with Estonia [are down] by 42%," he noted.