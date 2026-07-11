MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine will end with negotiations, and the documents for the settlement will be written in blood and gunpowder on the line of contact, Konstantin Kosachev, deputy chairman of the Federation Council, said in an interview with aif.ru.

"Ultimately, everything will be decided at the negotiating table. Only the documents that will be placed on that table will be written in blood and gunpowder on the line of contact. Moreover, the agreements that will be reached at the negotiations will be very different from those agreed upon by the participants in the negotiation process in April 2022. They will differ not in Ukraine's favor," he said.

Kosachev emphasized that Ukraine irrevocably missed its chance to end the conflict with minimal losses back in 2022, for which Kiev can only "thank" its foreign sponsors, who actually used them but did not protect them.

"The blood of all subsequent victims of the conflict on both sides is definitely on the hands and conscience of these sponsors, whose temptation to inflict a 'strategic defeat' on Russia outweighed common sense, economic considerations, and all the outstanding achievements and skills of diplomacy of previous centuries," Kosachev added.