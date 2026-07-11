Baltic states deny claims about letting Kiev use their skies for attacks against Russia

VILNIUS, July 11. /TASS/. Representatives of the Lithuanian, Latvian, and Estonian embassies in Moscow rejected claims about opening their airspace to Ukraine for delivering attacks on targets in Russia, Charges d’Affaires ad interim of the three Baltic states said in a joint statement, according to Lithuania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In what they called a joint demarche at the Russian Foreign Ministry, the three Baltic republics stated on Friday that the "official position by Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania" had been "consistently communicated" at various levels. They also accused Moscow of allegedly spreading lies and escalating the situation.

The top diplomats of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia made a similar joint statement on April 10, the Lithuanian MFA said.