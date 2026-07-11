Israeli Air Force attacks Hezbollah stronghold in Al-Mansouri in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, July 11. /TASS/. Israeli fighter jets conducted at least five air raids on Hezbollah military infrastructure in Al-Mansouri in southern Lebanon on Saturday, Janoubia news website reported.

According to it, several abandoned houses came under attack, among other targets. Thick smoke can be seen billowing over areas affected by the bombings.

Earlier, an Israeli army spokesperson said Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure had been found in Al-Mansouri in the Tyre District.

On Saturday afternoon, Israeli drones attacked ground-based targets in Arnoun, Kfar Tebnit, and Majdal Zoun, with three people reported injured. Large-caliber artillery fire was opened on localities in Deir Siryan, Kantara and adjacent areas, causing damage to residential facilities in some locations.

According to Janoubia, Israeli forces use white phosphorous munitions as part of their scorched earth tactics. As a result, fires erupted near the municipality of Haddatha and the town of Khiam, engulfing nearby farms. Firefighting squads are trying to localize them.