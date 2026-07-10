Israel prepared for any scenarios, either defensive or offensive — defense minister

TEL AVIV, July 10. /TASS/. Israel’s army is prepared for any scenarios in light of another potential escalation around Iran, Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

"The Israel Defense Forces are prepared at any moment for any scenario, both offensive and defensive," he wrote on his X page.

He did not mention Iran directly but attached a photo of Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, who said earlier in the day that the United States’ attacks on Iran would not remain unanswered and warned Israel of response measures.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. The then Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in an airstrike. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate cessation of hostilities on all the fronts, including in Lebanon. Later, the United States and Iran engaged in Qatar-and Pakistan-mediated talks in Switzerland’s Burgenstock. According to the mediators’ joint statement after the first round of talks, the meeting was held in a positive and constructive atmosphere and yielded promising progress, laying the groundwork for further technical consultations. However, overnight to July 8, the United States resumed massive airstrikes on Iran, accusing it of violating their previous agreements, in particular, regarding the Strait of Hormuz. In response, Iran struck US military facilities in the region.