Serbia arms itself to be able to defend — President Vucic

BELGRADE, July 10. /TASS/. Serbia is arming to be able to defend itself as it has not forgotten the 1999 bombardments that were carried out in violation of the United Nations Charter, President Aleksandar Vucic said.

"We are a free and freedom-loving people who want to defend our skies and our soil. Do not forget that our country was attacked in violation of the United Nations Charter, in violation of UN resolutions and without a UN Security Council resolution for the first time in history. Fourteen percent of our territory has been taken away, or, rather, they are still trying to take away 14% of our territory. And this is being done by those who accuse us of upsetting the balance [of power]. What are we supposed to do? Wait for some new act of aggression so that another 14% of our territory is taken away, because they are capable of doing so?" he said in an interview with the Pink television channel when asked to comment of Croatian leader Zoran Milanovic’ remark that Serbia is allegedly tilting the balance of weapons with NATO.

He stressed that Belgrade will continue strengthening its military capabilities "to preserve peace and stability and prevent any seizures of its territories." He slammed closer military cooperation between Croatia, Albania, and the unrecognized republic of Kosovo as "pressure on the country in the security area."