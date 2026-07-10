Spain through to 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Belgium

WASHINGTON, July 11. /TASS/. The Spanish national football team defeated Belgium 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The goals for Spain were scored by Fabian Ruiz (30th minute) and Mikel Merino (88th minute). Belgium’s Charles De Ketelaere scored for his team on the 41st minute.

Spain is now set to play in the semifinals against France, which earlier defeated in the quarterfinals Morocco (2-0).

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.