Kremlin comments on contact with Turkey over S-400s, Ukraine buffer zone

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed Moscow’s communication with Turkey over S-400 missile systems, the expansion of a buffer zone along the border with Ukraine, and Kiev’s attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in his daily briefing on Friday.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the Russian presidential press secretary.

Situation surrounding S-400 systems in Turkey

- Russia is in contact with Turkey regarding the S-400 air defense missile systems previously supplied to Ankara: "I can say one thing here: the issue is extremely sensitive. We have communicated with Turkey on the matter and will maintain contact."

On possibility of Putin-Trump call

- Putin and Trump haven’t spoken with each other since July 4: "Indeed, there hasn’t been another telephone conversation."

- A call between the two leaders can be arranged quickly without any preparations: "It doesn’t require special preparations and can be set up swiftly."

- "As soon as the need arises, a conversation will be quickly arranged and held."

- Russia and the United States continue to maintain working-level contact as part of their bilateral dialogue. "Communication channels regarding our dialogue remain open," he said.

On Ukraine settlement

- Ukraine is not in the least inclined to seek a peaceful settlement at this point: "We can see that the Kiev regime is completely not inclined to engage in a peace process at the moment."

- Russia remains open to achieving its goals in the conflict through peaceful diplomatic talks: "Russia remains open to achieving its goals through peaceful diplomatic talks. President Putin remains open to this approach."

- Moscow is open to finding a peaceful solution, but since this is impossible due to Kiev’s lack of willingness to do so, Russia continues its special military operation: "However, in a situation where this is impossible because of the Kiev regime’s lack of willingness, we continue the special military operation."

- Russia continues to expand a buffer zone along the border with Ukraine as Kiev escalates the conflict: "As Kiev seeks to escalate [the conflict], we keep working to establish a broader security and buffer zone, as President Putin has repeatedly said."

- The question of whether the US is ready to pressure Ukraine into stopping attacks on Russian infrastructure should be addressed to the White House: "Whether the US is ready to put pressure on the Kiev regime is a question for the White House."

Kiev’s attacks on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant

- The Kiev regime’s terrorist activity targeting the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is extremely dangerous: "Both civilian facilities, infrastructure directly related to the power plant and its energy system keep coming under attack, along with other sites."

- Russia maintains constant contact with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regarding Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on the ZNPP: "Of course, Russia is in constant contact with the IAEA and continues to point out to the IAEA that such dangerous and provocative activity by the Kiev regime is unacceptable."