Lavrov arrives in Burundi on last leg of Africa tour

BUJUMBURA, Burundi, July 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Bujumbura on a visit, a TASS correspondent reports.

Burundi is the fourth and final stop on the foreign minister's working tour of Africa, following visits to Ethiopia, Niger and Mozambique.

Lavrov is expected to meet with the Burundian leadership, including Foreign Minister Edouard Bizimana.

The Russian foreign minister's previous visit to the country took place in May 2023.

Topics of negotiations

Burundi is the current chair of the African Union, which determines the extensive agenda for upcoming negotiations.

The foreign ministers of the two countries will have a good opportunity to discuss common problems in Africa, a number of current crises on the continent, as well as deepening cooperation between African countries and Russia - topics that Lavrov has already touched upon during his meeting with the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, during his visit to Ethiopia on July 7.

In addition, the parties will certainly pay attention to preparations for the third Russia-Africa summit, which will take place in October in Moscow. Also on the agenda could be cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy.

Lavrov previously met with Bizimana in Cairo in December 2025 on the sidelines of the second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum. At that time, the heads of the diplomatic departments confirmed their commitment to deepening and expanding mutually beneficial ties in the economic and humanitarian spheres.

Bilateral cooperation

Russia has provided humanitarian aid to Burundi. The countries also cooperate closely in the fight against dangerous infections - an agreement on the creation of a Russian-Burundian center for the study and prevention of relevant diseases was signed on the sidelines of the second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg. As noted by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the center is currently operating successfully.

According to statements by the Burundian authorities, the republic is interested in cooperation with Russia and Russian entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector to increase agricultural production. The country is also seeking partners in the field of agricultural technologies and supplies of mineral fertilizers.

The Republic of Burundi is a country in East Africa, in the Great Lakes region, with a population of 13.6 million. The capital of Burundi is Gitega, while Bujumbura is the largest city and economic center. Diplomatic relations with the USSR were established on October 1, 1962.