Russia hopes situation in Energodar to improve after negotiations with — IAEA envoy

KALININGRAD, July 10. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the situation in Energodar and around the Zaporozhye nuclear power station will improve after negotiations with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to International organizations in Vienna, told reporters.

"We had reasonable complaints about how slowly and insufficiently strongly the agency's secretariat reacted to the incidents that took place in Energodar, especially since the end of April, when there was a sharp intensification of hostilities," the diplomat said, answering a question from TASS.

"I got the impression that today we found a common language, reached a common understanding, and that's good," he added, pointing out that "there is hope" that the situation in Energodar will improve.