MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian troops struck the "Aerodrone" enterprise in Kiev, which specializes in the "E-300 Enterprise" and "D-80 Discovery" drones, overnight, targeting facilities developing heavy long-range drones, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The group strike also hit the ports of Izmail, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhny. Izmail is a key alternative logistics hub on the Danube, while Chornomorsk handles up to 90% of Ukraine's agricultural exports and is a critical supply point for military cargo and fuel, and Yuzhny serves as a logistics hub for Ukrainian forces. Fuel depots, loading racks, pumping stations, and military cargo infrastructure were hit.

In Kiev, the "Fanplit" enterprise, which assembles "Fire Point-2" drones with a range of up to 200 km and is disguised as civilian furniture production, was also struck.