Il-114-300 aircraft to be certified for landing on ground in 2027 — ministry

YEKATERINBURG, July 10. /TASS/. The Il-114-300 aircraft will be certified for landing on the ground next year, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said.

"We are already carrying out this work, and next year amendments will be made to the certificate that will officially allow this aircraft to land on unpaved runways," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Innoprom international industrial exhibition in Yekaterinburg.

No structural changes are required for this, the minister noted. "It is simply a matter of the time needed for testing," he said.

The 16th International Industrial Exhibition Innoprom is taking place in Yekaterinburg from July 6 to 9. The partner country is the Republic of Indonesia. The event is organized by the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry and the Government of Russia’s Sverdlovsk Region. TASS is the event’s general news agency.