Victims of quake-hit Caracas receive Russia’s humanitarian aid — ambassador

CARACAS, July 11. /TASS/. Humanitarian aid from a Russian company has been delivered to residents of the Venezuelan capital of Caracas following the devastating earthquake, Russia's Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told TASS.

"Today [on July 10], at the Guyana-Essequibo cultural and sports complex in Caracas, a Russian company operating in Venezuela handed over humanitarian aid intended for residents of the Venezuelan capital left without shelter and injured in the devastating natural calamity," the ambassador said.

He added that humanitarian aid from a Russian company was also delivered to Venezuela's La Guaira state, the area worst affected by the devastating earthquake on June 24.

A powerful earthquake struck Venezuela on the evening of June 24. Two series of tremors measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 were recorded within 40 seconds of each other. Their epicenters were located in the state of Yaracuy, 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) apart.

Jorge Rodriguez, the president of the Bolivarian Republic's National Assembly, reported on his Telegram channel earlier in the day that the death toll from last month's earthquake in Venezuela had risen to 4,118.

According to him, 16,740 people were injured and 17,907 were left homeless. A total of 190 buildings were completely ruined and 856 sustained significant damage. As many as 6,462 people have been rescued in relief operations, and 29,966 others underwent treatment in hospitals and healthcare facilities. Assistance has been rendered to 86,794 families, and 9,766 tons of food has been distributed to those affected.