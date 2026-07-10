Vucic announces he will resign after parliamentary elections are called

BELGRADE, July 10. /TASS/. Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic has announced his intention to resign following the upcoming parliamentary elections. During an interview on Pink television, he stated, "I'm slowly packing my bags. As the country’s president, I have to call parliamentary elections. Then a few days will pass, and I will resign."

Vucic previously indicated on June 27 that he would step down as head of state "in a few weeks," emphasizing his commitment to supporting the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SPP) in the elections through a list titled "United Serbia." Subsequently, SPP Chairman Milos Vucevic confirmed that Vucic is expected to lead the party list and serve as its candidate for prime minister.