Euroclear asks appellate court to halt enforcement of Bank of Russia’s claim

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Belgian depository Euroclear has filed a petition with the 9th Arbitration Court of Appeal to suspend the enforcement of judicial decisions made by the first-instance arbitration court regarding the Bank of Russia's 18.2 trillion ruble ($239 bln) claim against the depository, according to the arbitration case file.

"Petition (application) of Euroclear Bank S.A./N.V. to suspend the enforcement of judicial decisions made by the first-instance arbitration court - to the appellate arbitration court (Article 265.1 of the Arbitration Procedure Code)," the statement reads.

The court previously accepted the depository's appeal and scheduled the hearing for July 16.

About the case

In December 2025, the Central Bank filed a claim against Euroclear for 18.2 trillion rubles with the Moscow Arbitration Court, amid European Union plans to use blocked Russian assets to fund Ukraine. This amount includes frozen funds, the value of blocked securities, and lost profits. The EU and G7 countries have frozen approximately €300 billion in Russian assets, with around €180 billion held in the Belgian depository Euroclear.

On May 15, 2026, the court upheld the Bank of Russia's claim to recover 18.2 trillion rubles from Euroclear Bank. On May 20, the Bank of Russia filed a motion with the Moscow Arbitration Court for immediate enforcement of the ruling.