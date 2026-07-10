Russian troops liberate seven communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated seven communities in the Kharkov Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the week of July 4-10 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"During the past week, Battlegroup North units took control of the settlement of Petro-Ivanovka in the Kharkov Region through active operations. <…> Battlegroup West units gained control of the settlements of Druzhelyubovka, Novy Mir, Cherneshchina and Shiykovka in the Kharkov Region through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

"Last week, Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active offensive operations. <…> Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Vasilevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," it said.

Russian forces deliver seven precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian forces delivered seven strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military-industrial sites, logistics centers and military airfields over the past week, the ministry reported.

"On July 4-10, 2026, in retaliation to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and six combined strikes by precision-guided weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, military airfields, ammunition depots, logistics centers, fuel and energy, transport and port infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, sites for the production and storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and their components, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,380 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,380 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 11 armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the past week, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, two motorized infantry brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, four territorial defense brigades, a National Guard brigade and two border guard detachments of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,380 personnel, two tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 80 motor vehicles and seven field artillery guns in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,490 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,490 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 23 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on formations of six mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and three territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

"In Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past week, consolidation forces of the 25th Army carried out operations to clear the territory and socially important facilities of mines, search for and eliminate single militants of the Ukrainian army. Assault teams of the 67th Motor Rifle Division developed an offensive west of the city," it said.

Over the week, Battlegroup West forces eliminated more than 110 Ukrainian troops, six armored combat vehicles, 26 motor vehicles and 31 ground robotic vehicles in Krasny Liman, the ministry reported.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 1,490 personnel, 23 armored combat vehicles, 106 motor vehicles, nine field artillery guns, three multiple rocket launchers and five electronic warfare stations in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,310 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,310 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 13 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an air assault brigade, a guard brigade of the General Staff, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 1,310 personnel, 13 armored combat vehicles, 130 motor vehicles, 21 field artillery guns and four electronic warfare stations in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 2,290 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 2,290 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 12 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup Center units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] and five National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,290 personnel, 12 armored combat vehicles, 47 motor vehicles, 19 field artillery guns and 11 electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 3,060 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 3,060 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 22 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an airmobile brigade, two assault brigades, four air assault brigades, an unmanned systems brigade, four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 3,060 personnel, 22 armored combat vehicles, 52 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 410 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 410 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an unmanned systems brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 410 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 75 motor vehicles and 18 electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russian air defenses intercept 4,975 Ukrainian UAVs, 10 cruise missiles over week

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 4,975 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 10 Flamingo cruise missiles and 36 US-made HIMARS rockets over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 72 guided aerial bombs, 36 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, four rockets of the Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket system, 10 Flamingo ground-based cruise missiles, three Neptune-MD long-range missiles and 4,975 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys six Ukrainian naval drones over week

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed six Ukrainian naval drones over the week, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed six uncrewed surface vessels of the Ukrainian army in Black Sea waters," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 673 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 178,495 unmanned aerial vehicles, 665 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,098 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,756 multiple rocket launchers, 35,715 field artillery guns and mortars and 66,103 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.