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Kremlin gives Europe four tips on how to avoid escalation with Russia

Number one, Russia is not a source of danger for Europe, Dmitry Peskov emphasized

GENEVA, July 7. /TASS/. European countries should follow four simple tips to stop the escalation of relations with Russia, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Swiss magazine Die Weltwoche.

"It's very simple," he replied when asked what Europe should do to stop the escalation. "Number one, Russia is not a source of danger for Europe. Number two, you have to listen to Russia's concerns."

"Number three, if you neglect Russia's concern, you will have problems. Number four, try to renew a dialogue with Russians as soon as possible. They are open, they are flexible, and they are ready. It is as simple as that.".

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Foreign policyDmitry Peskov
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