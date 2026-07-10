Iran ready for full-scale defense if US violates agreements — parliament speaker

TUNIS, July 11. /TASS/. Iran is ready to defend itself if the United States breaches the agreements, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

"I made it quite clear to the US vice president during the talks that we don’t trust them a bit. I think only those who are prepared for a war can engage in talks with the United States. That is why we have never stopped preparing to defend our country. As soon as the Americans violate the agreements, we will be ready for a full-scale defense. We will act decisively against them and will ensure that the rights of the Iranian people are respected," he said in a statement posted on his Telegram channel after his meeting with speaker of Indonesia’s People's Consultative Assembly (bicameral parliament) Ahmad Muzani.

He stressed that ending the war is "a priority for all countries," but "this conflict will never end with Iran’s surrender."

Overnight to Wednesday, the United States launched a series of powerful strikes against Iran. The US Central Command claimed it had been done in response to Iran’s actions against commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. In response, Iran struck US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait and accused Washington of violating the memorandum of understanding.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he doesn’t know if the situation around Iran could escalate to a full-scale armed conflict, but noted that the United States has a lot of ways to win.