Russia fully aware of US actively supplying weapons to Kiev, has no delusions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Washington is actively continuing to supply weapons and military technologies to Kiev, Moscow is well aware of this and has no delusions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated at a briefing.

"As for Patriot, yes, it is an obvious fact: the United States generally continues to supply weapons and military technologies to Ukraine. This is indeed true and we know it. We are in no way delusional. Russian President [Vladimir] Putin is well aware of this," the Kremlin representative noted.

The decision for the US to transfer a license for the production of Patriot systems to Ukraine was announced yesterday by US President Donald Trump at a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky.