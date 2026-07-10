US deportee wanted on fraud charges detained at Moscow's Domodedovo Airport

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The police have detained a Russian man deported from the United States who had a warrant out for his arrest in Russia at Moscow's Domodedovo Airport, Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk said.

"Today, at Moscow's Domodedovo Airport named after M. V. Lomonosov, police detained a Russian deported from the United States, who is accused of large-scale fraud. The person was wanted through Interpol channels at the initiative of the Interior Ministry of the Republic of Dagestan," she said.

Volk explained that in 2007-2008, the wrongdoer received money from two people through loan agreements while he was still living in Russia, but did not fulfill the repayment conditions. A criminal case was opened (Part 3 of Article 159 of the Russian criminal code). The man left Russia and was put on the wanted list through Interpol channels. A search revealed that the wanted man was hiding in the United States.

"Thanks to the cooperation of Russian and US law enforcement agencies, the person was deported to the Russian Federation and detained," Volk added.