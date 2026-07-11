US National Intelligence acting head announces another staff reduction

WASHINGTON, July 11. /TASS/. Acting US Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte has announced another round of reductions among the agency’s staff.

"US National Intelligence is operating more efficiently and effectively than ever before, and today, we started a third round of reducing redundant, or non-critical, personnel," Pulte said in a statement on X without specifying the exact number of the axed staff.

The US National Intelligence Service had previously resorted to a number of cuts regarding its personnel. US-based broadcaster CNN reported in June that US President Donald Trump, appointing Pulte as the acting US Director of National Intelligence, hoped that he would reduce hundreds of people.

In early June, The Wall Street Journal daily quoted Trump instructing Pulte to launch the process of reducing staff at the department. According to that publication, the American president believed that the office of the Director of National Intelligence of the United States, which oversees the work of all 18 American intelligence agencies, is redundant.

US-based CBS broadcaster reported previously that the Washington administration planned to leave about 1,300 on the staff of the National Intelligence.