Russian Navy must solve country’s all tasks both in peacetime, wartime — Patrushev

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The Russian Navy must be capable of solving the full range of tasks that the country faces in peacetime and wartime, Russian Presidential Aide, Chairman of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with KP.RU.

He noted that one of the tasks that must be solved to improve Russia's maritime power is the development of the country's naval presence in remote regions, as well as the development of naval education and science.

"The most important is that the Navy must be balanced and capable of solving the full scope of tasks facing the country in peacetime and in wartime," Patrushev stated.