US, Saudi Arabian top diplomats discuss security cooperation — US Department of State

WASHINGTON, July 11. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud held a telephone conversation on July 10 discussing bilateral cooperation aimed at ensuring security in the Middle East, US Department of State Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. They discussed the importance of close coordination to promote regional security and stability," the statement reads.

On July 8, Saudi Arabia demanded that Iran immediately cease attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain, holding Tehran responsible for the consequences of these actions.

Earlier, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) announced attacks on American military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait in response to the US attacks on the Iranian territory.