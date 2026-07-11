MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Up to 200 gas stations have been destroyed in Ukraine since early May as a result of explosions, according to TASS calculations based on data provided by local authorities.

According to information as of late June, the number of destroyed gas stations exceeded 150. From July 1 to July 10, at least 43 more gas stations in various regions of Ukraine burned down.

In the Kharkov Region alone, at least 10 gas stations burned down in the opening week of July.

There has been no accurate data provided regarding most of the country’s regions, with local management representatives reporting only specific incidents, without specifying the total number.

Explosions at gas stations since early July, were reported in the Kharkov, Sumy, Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolayev, Chernigov, Odessa regions, and in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Zaporozhye Region.

Vitaly Ganchev, head of the military-civilian administration of the Kharkov Region, told TASS earlier that the Kiev regime had turned civilian gas stations into warehouses and fuel dispensaries for the Ukrainian military.