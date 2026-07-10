EU would not rush to admit Serbia even if it joins anti-Russian sanctions — Vucic

BELGRADE, July 10. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says he doubts that his country would be admitted to the European Union swiftly even if it joins the anti-Russian sanctions.

"The key condition [for being admitted to the EU] has always been joining the anti-Russian sanctions. This is the only condition. As for Russia and Belarus - since we have not imposed three fourths of the anti-Belarusian sanctions, we have actually imposed none against Belarus. We did not want to impose sanctions on the Belarusian leadership," he said in an interview with the Pink television channel.

When asked if Belgrade could be admitted to the European Union as soon as it joins the anti-Russian sanctions, he said, "There will always be something else," talking about the issue of Kosovo and Metohija being raised next.