Some Iranian missiles fired at US bases in Middle East reached targets — WSJ

NEW YORK, July 9. /TASS/. Some of Iran’s retaliatory strikes on US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain were successful, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote citing unnamed US administration officials.

The newspaper said that although US and its allies managed to repel most of the attacks, several Iranian missiles have reached their targets. At the same time, US officials claimed they caused minor damage and no casualties.

Earlier, Iran’s state-run TV and radio broadcaster said its armed forces hit a US-made Patriot air defense system in Kuwait. It also said that Iran had struck an early warning radar in Kuwait and fuel tanks at a US military base in Bahrain.