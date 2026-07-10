Erdogan announcement on Turkey's resale of Russia’s S-400 systems coming soon — TV

ISTANBUL, July 10. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may announce on Friday that Ankara will be reselling the S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems it received from Russia in 2017 to a third country, CNN Turk reported.

The pro-government newspaper Hurriyet reported that, according to its sources, the S-400 systems will be resold to a Persian Gulf country, most likely the UAE or Qatar.

In 2017, Turkey purchased four divisions of the S-400 air defense systems from Russia for $2.5 billion. In October 2019, Russia’s arms exporter Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) announced that the contract for the systems had been fulfilled. Following the signing of the contract between Turkey and Russia for the supply of a regimental set of S-400 systems, Ankara was excluded from the US program to develop the next-generation F-35 fighter jet.