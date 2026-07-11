Air defense forces destroy 178 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces destroyed 178 Ukrainian drones on the night of July 11, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"During the night, from 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on July 10 to 8:00 a.m. Moscow time on July 11 [5:00 p.m. GMT on July 10 to 5:00 a.m. GMT on July 11], duty air defense assets intercepted and destroyed 178 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of the Bryansk, Kaluga, Rostov, Smolensk, Tver, Moscow and Krasnodar Regions, as well as the Republics of Crimea and Adygea, and over the waters of the Azov and Black Seas," they said in a statement.