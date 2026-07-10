Fuel supplies sufficient to meet priority needs of agricultural producers — minister

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Agricultural producers have been included in the priority category for fuel supplies, with necessary volumes for the agricultural sector available, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said at a meeting on fuel provision for the agro-industrial sector chaired by Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut.

"Agricultural producers have been included in the priority category for fuel supplies. This was announced by Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov during a meeting on fuel provision for the agro-industrial sector chaired by Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut," according to the statement released by the Energy Ministry.

Tsivilyov confirmed the availability of sufficient fuel supplies for the agricultural sector. He also noted the introduction of a temporary ban on diesel exports as a measure to bolster supply levels. "A ban on diesel fuel exports was imposed on July 8. Diesel fuel is available, but this decision was made to increase reserves and prevent panic buying. The main priority now is ensuring timely delivery to consumers," he stressed.