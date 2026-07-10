Trump says he ordered unprecedented strike against Iran if he is assassinated

NEW YORK, July 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he had left instructions to strike Iran with unprecedented force if Tehran succeeds in implementing plans to kill him.

"I’ve been on their list for a long time. That’s what we’re dealing with," he said in an interview with the New York Post.

"The only thing is, I’ve left instructions — if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they’ve never seen before."

He also said that Iran has allegedly been trying to kill him for many years. According to Trump, recent reports that Israel has warned Washington about a new plot against him are not true, however, he has long been the number one target for Tehran.