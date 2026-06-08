Israel to respond to any attacks from Iran, Lebanon — official

TEL AVIV, June 8. /TASS/. Israel is determined to respond to any attacks from Iran and Lebanon, Dmitry Gendelman, an advisor at the Israeli prime minister’s office, said.

"Any strike from Iran will be met with a strong response. Any attack from Lebanon will lead to a strike on Dahieh (a southern suburb of Beirut – TASS)," he wrote on Telegram.

Late on June 7, Iran launched missiles at northern Israel, which the Israeli army claimed were intercepted. The attack took place after an Israeli strike on a Hezbollah facility outside Beirut earlier in the day. According to the Jewish state, the strike came in retaliation for Hezbollah's attacks on northern Israel. Iran’s authorities had warned they would retaliate against Israeli attacks on the Lebanese capital. Israel conducted a retaliatory strike on Iran in the early hours of June 8, and Iran once again attacked targets in Israel in the morning.