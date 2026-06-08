Kiev regime resorts to all possible tools to stall Ukraine’s peaceful settlement — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Moscow is open to continue a peaceful settlement process regarding the ongoing Ukrainian conflict but the Kiev regime resorts to all possible methods to stall it, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We remain open to this [the process of the peaceful settlement], but you can all see for yourselves how Ukraine resorts to all possible measures to stall it," he said at a news conference.

Peskov also pointed out that Ukraine’s attack on a passenger train in the Republic of Crimea on Monday significantly complicates all efforts aimed at the peaceful settlement of the ongoing Ukrainian conflict.

Head of the Republic of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov reported earlier in the day that one person was killed and another sustained wounds after a Ukrainian UAV attack on a passenger train en-route from Simferopol to Moscow.