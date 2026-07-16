Israel tries to drag US into all-out war in Middle East — Iranian ambassador

ASHGABAT, July 16. /TASS/. Israel, facing an unprecedented security crisis, attempts to drag the United States into a full-scale war in the Middle East region, Iran's Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ali Mojtaba Rouzbehani said.

"The Zionist regime [Israel], experiencing an unprecedented security crisis and realizing the extreme weakness and strategic passivity of the US, is engaging in a dangerous backstairs game. The authorities of this regime, by constantly provoking Washington, spreading false information and exaggerating threats, are trying to involve the US in an all-out war in the region," Rouzbehani noted in a statement published by the Iranian Embassy in Ashgabat.

According to the ambassador, the main goal of Israel's strategy is to avoid the grave consequences of its own aggressive policies. "They are seeking to fully shift the human, material and reputational losses of the confrontation with Iran onto the shoulders of American soldiers and taxpayers, while hiding behind Washington's defensive shield," the ambassador believes.