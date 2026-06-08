LUGANSK, June 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military's losses, including foreign mercenaries, totaled about 9,300 killed and wounded over the past week, with Russia's Battlegroup East inflicting the heaviest casualties on the enemy, military expert Andrey Marochko said.

"Kiev's combat and non-combat losses last week totaled around 9,355 Ukrainian fighters and mercenaries - an increase of 1,225 compared to the previous reporting period. This upward trend in losses among Ukraine's armed formations has been observed for the third consecutive week. The enemy suffered the heaviest casualties in the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup East, operating in the Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions," he wrote on his VK page after analyzing data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

Marochko added that over the past week, Russian forces destroyed nearly 3,100 UAVs, three tanks, including a Leopard, two Grad multiple rocket launchers, 75 field artillery pieces, 45 radio-electronic warfare and counter-battery systems, and nearly 600 other combat vehicles.