Explosions heard in southern, western Tehran — TV

TEHRAN, June 8. /TASS/. Iran’s state broadcaster has reported new explosions in southern and western Tehran.

The media outlet did not provide any details on where exactly they happened or what caused them.

Late on June 7, Iran launched missiles at northern Israel, which the Israeli army claimed were intercepted. The exchange took place after an Israeli attack on a Hezbollah facility outside the Lebanese capital of Beirut earlier in the day. According to the Jewish state, the attack came in retaliation for Hezbollah's strikes on northern Israel. In response to Iran’s strike, the Israel Defense Forces conducted a series of strikes on the country last night.