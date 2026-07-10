SCO, Laos sign memorandum on Dialogue Partner status for Vientiane

BEIJING, July 10. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and Laos signed a memorandum on granting Vientiane the status of a Dialogue Partner at a ceremony at the SCO Secretariat in Beijing on Friday, a TASS correspondent reported.

"I am confident that we will soon see Lao partners take a more active part in the activities of the Organization," SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev said.

"We believe that the unique standing of Laos as an ASEAN member will enable it to serve as a bridge between Southeast Asia and the SCO region," Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane, representing the Lao government, stated.

According to Laos’ top diplomat, Vientiane is ready to play an active part in the SCO’s work and make a contribution to its activities on the basis of what he called the "Shanghai spirit."