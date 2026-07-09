Washington kicking Kiev Patriot license is bargaining ploy — Russian MP

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. In promising to grant Ukraine a license to produce Patriot air defense missile systems, the US is trying to give Kiev a leg up in potential negotiations with Russia, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security Konstantin Basyuk told TASS.

"My opinion is that [the US decision] is most likely a bargaining play, an attempt to squeeze Moscow and its position in the negotiations. As was the case with the Tomahawk cruise missiles for Ukraine, which, fortunately, never went beyond rhetoric," Basyuk said.

According to him, there is also a purely technical issue. Even if the license is transferred immediately, setting up full-scale production, training specialists, and establishing component supplies will take a long time.

"But I don’t think our armed forces and intelligence will sit idly by. The target is truly ‘high-value,’ which means they’ll attack it just as hard. Finally, I’m almost certain that the Americans will seriously analyze the risks of losing this technology. And the possibility of such a scenario in the current situation in Ukraine can’t be completely ruled out," the parliamentarian said.

Missiles for the Patriot air defense system are manufactured exclusively in the United States, and Japan’s Mitsubishi holds the only foreign license to produce the missiles, Basyuk noted. "I think Trump’s statement is unlikely to have been coordinated with the system’s manufacturers, like Raytheon, for example. In general, it would probably be very revealing and useful if the documentation on the Patriot air defense missiles were carefully analyzed at our Almaz-Antey Group, for example [in the event of its capture]. If the US does agree to transfer the license, of course," Basyuk noted.