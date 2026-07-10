China unlikely to secure leadership in Arctic without Russia — expert

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. China is unlikely to establish itself as an independent leader in the Arctic without cooperation with Russia, in part because it has no territory above the Arctic Circle, Irina Strelnikova, director of the Center for Interdisciplinary Arctic Research at HSE University, senior researcher at the Institute of China and Contemporary Asia of the Russian Academy of Sciences (ICCA RAS), and Northern Forum goodwill ambassador, told TASS.

"China is also actively developing and investing, but it is unlikely to establish its leadership in the Arctic without Russia, especially given that it has no territory above the Arctic Circle," she said.

According to Strelnikova, China, despite having no Arctic territory of its own, positions itself as a near-Arctic state and relies primarily on economic instruments to strengthen its influence in the region.

"It is focusing on the economy, primarily by investing in infrastructure, resource extraction projects and the development of its icebreaker fleet," the expert said.

Strelnikova added that China is also steadily expanding its research icebreaker fleet. According to her, the country currently has four icebreakers. At the same time, Russia remains the only country with a fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers, giving it long-term advantages in the Arctic, she said.

In Strelnikova's view, Beijing will continue to increase its investments and presence in the region. However, geographical constraints and the lack of territory above the Arctic Circle make it difficult for China to establish independent leadership in the Arctic.