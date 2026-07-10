Turkey's first nuke plant to be commissioned later this year — Rosatom CEO

EL DABAA /Egypt/, July 10. /TASS/. The Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Turkey will be commissioned before the end of 2026, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said as he described this project as "a key task" facing Russia’s state atomic energy corporation.

"Certainly, Akkuyu will be commissioned this year, this is our key task. <…> There is no doubt that the commissioning will take place before the end of this year," Likhachev said in response to a TASS reporter’s question.

Akkuyu is the first nuclear power plant being built in the Republic of Turkey. The project consists of four power units equipped with Russian-designed Generation III+ VVER reactors. Each power unit will have a capacity of 1,200 MW. The construction of Akkuyu NPP is the first project in the global nuclear industry to be implemented under the Build-Own-Operate organizational and economic model.