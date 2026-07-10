Over 40 million people attend farewell ceremonies for Khamenei in Iran — TV

TEHRAN, July 10. /TASS/. Tens of millions of people attended farewell ceremonies for the deceased Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Iran and Iraq, setting a record, Press TV reported.

According to its information, approximately 43 million people participated in the mourning events, making them "the largest procession the world has ever seen."

The farewell for Ali Khamenei, who died on February 28 as a result of US and Israeli strikes, began in Tehran on July 3, with high-ranking delegations from at least 100 countries attending the mourning event. From July 4 to 5, the ayatollah's body lay in the Tehran Mosalla (the largest religious and public complex in the Iranian capital). On July 6, a mourning procession took place through the main streets of Tehran, after which the body was transported to Qom, Iran's main religious center, where mourning ceremonies were held on July 7. On the same evening, Ali Khamenei's body was sent to Iraq, where separate farewell ceremonies for local Shia Muslims were organized in Najaf and Karbala. The burial of the deceased Supreme Leader took place on July 9 in his native Mashhad.