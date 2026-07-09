MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian troops struck the Ukrainian army’s logistics centers, energy and transport infrastructure and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck logistics centers, fuel and energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, sites for the storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, fuel and lubricants and ammunition depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,385 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,385 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 170 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 210 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 175 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 325 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 450 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 55 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 170 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 170 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Khoten, Velikaya Rybitsa and Mirlogi in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Velikiye Prokhody, Krugloye, Izbitskoye and Zakharovka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 170 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and 12 motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Maleyevka, Chervony Oskol, Kasyanovka and Podliman in the Kharkov Region and Shchurovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"In Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, units of the 67th Motor Rifle Division of the 25th Army are completing the destruction of scattered enemy groups from the 60th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and the 120th territorial defense brigade," the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West forces eliminated over 15 Ukrainian troops, a motor vehicle and six ground robotic vehicles in Krasny Liman, it said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 210 troops, three armored combat vehicles, 16 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and two electronic warfare stations in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 175 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 175 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an air assault brigade and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Verolyubovka, Nikolayevka and Orekhovatka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 175 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 325 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 325 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Svyatogorovka, Dobropolye, Novonikolayevka, Gruzskoye, Novofyodorovka, Sergeyevka and Shilovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 325 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 12 motor vehicles and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 450 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 450 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two air assault brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Chernenkovo, Ivanovka and Kolomiytsy in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Nikolskoye and Novosoloshino in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 450 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and five motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 55 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 55 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region and Zelenovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 55 Ukrainian military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 13 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and an electronic warfare station were destroyed," it said.

Russian air defenses intercept 468 Ukrainian UAVs, nine smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 468 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and nine smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down nine guided aerial bombs and 468 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 673 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 177,674 unmanned aerial vehicles, 665 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,087 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,756 multiple rocket launchers, 35,698 field artillery guns and mortars and 66,042 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.