Russian regions reliant on northern deliveries require special attention regarding fuel

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Regions reliant on northern deliveries require special attention from the authorities given the current fuel situation in Russia, and all decisions must be made as quickly as possible, according to a statement released by the cabinet following a meeting headed by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

"Alexander Novak noted that in the challenging situation regarding fuel supplies to the domestic market, the regions reliant on northern deliveries require heightened attention from federal and regional authorities," the statement reads.

Remote territories have objective transport and infrastructure-related characteristics that must be taken into account when making decisions regarding fuel supply, the official noted. "Under current conditions, all measures aimed at supplying such regions with necessary resources must be closely monitored by the authorities, and decisions must be made as quickly as possible," he stressed.

Novak told TASS earlier that sufficient fuel supplies had been secured to meet domestic market needs, adding that a buying frenzy had driven up demand by roughly 20-30%. Restructuring the system’s logistics to align with demand would take some time, he added.