Technical talks between US, Iran continue — Reuters

WASHINGTON, July 10. /TASS/. Technical talks between US and Iranian negotiators are ongoing, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a US official.

"Washington is still committed to finding a solution with Iran, and technical talks continue," the news agency said.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. Among other Iranian officials, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed as a result of airstrikes. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) providing for an immediate ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon. Afterwards, talks were held at the Swiss resort of Burgenstock with Qatar and Pakistan acting as mediators in the implementation of the MoU.

However, in the night onto July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing it of violating bilateral agreements, especially regarding the Strait of Hormuz.