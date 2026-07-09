US warplanes again detected circling over Persian Gulf

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Aircraft of the US Navy have been detected circling over neutral waters of the Persian Gulf, including near the Flight Information Region of Iran (Tehran FIR), a source in the Middle East air traffic control services has told TASS.

"At least two US aerial refueling aircraft have been detected over the neutral waters of the Persian Gulf, flying in circles in the immediate vicinity of Tehran FIR," the source said.

Besides, two more planes are flying over the Persian Gulf coast and two - over the neutral waters of the Gulf of Oman.

The source identified these aircraft as a Boeing KC-135R Stratotanker and a Boeing KC-46A Pegasus.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon. On July 8, US President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire with Iran over, accusing Tehran of violating bilateral agreements. Following a new round of US strikes, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the Strait of Hormuz would be open only if Tehran’s conditions were met and that Washington’s threats would not work. He stressed that US intimidation and broken promises would have consequences.