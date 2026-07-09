Muhammad most popular boys name for newborns in England, Wales for third straight year

LONDON, July 9. /TASS/. The name Muhammad was the most popular name for boys born in England and Wales in 2025, taking the title for the third year in a row, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Last year 5,900 boys in England and Wales were named Muhammad - 4% more than a year earlier. Statistics do not take into account other spelling variations of this name - Mohammed and Mohammad, which another 1,700 and 895 boys were named, respectively.

The second and third most popular male names were Noah (4,000) and Leo (3,300).

For girls, the most popular name was Olivia for the fourth year in a row (2,400). Lily was second (2,300) and Amelia third with 2,200.