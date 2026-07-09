Mozambique, Russia to hold intergovernmental commission meeting in September

MAPUTO /Mozambique/, July 9. /TASS/. Russia and Mozambique will hold a meeting of the intergovernmental commission in September, Mozambican Foreign Minister Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas told a press conference following talks with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"We also discussed issues of bilateral cooperation and specific areas on which to focus our attention. This includes the context of preparations for the upcoming meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic, technical, and scientific cooperation scheduled for September of this year, with a particular emphasis on the economic sphere," she said.

"We would like to express our appreciation to the Russian side for the assistance provided while we were dealing with the aftermath of floods that affected a large number of Mozambicans. We also express our gratitude for the support extended to Mozambique during its term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also shared information with us regarding preparations for the third Russia-Africa Summit. We are making preparations for this event as well," the minister noted.