Israel’s military campaign not over, with its enemies seeking to attack again — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, October 12. /TASS/. Israel is still facing security challenges as some of its enemies trying to recover and attack again, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned.

"The military campaign is not over. There are still major security challenges ahead of us. Some of our enemies are trying to recover in order to attack us again," he said in a video address to the nation.

"We are on top of this," he stressed. "With joint strength, we achieved spectacular victories, victories that stunned the entire world."

On October 9, Israel and Hamas signed an agreement to implement the first phase of the peace plan previously presented by US President Donald Trump. The following day, Israeli servicemen announced that the Gaza ceasefire agreement had come into force and that troops had "taken up positions along the updated deployment lines."